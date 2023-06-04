A man charged with the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton has been refused bail at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Mr Hamilton, originally from Carrickfergus, had moved to Orkney Drive in Ballymena, and died after suffering a stab wound to his chest last July.

Mario Menezes (34), of Portmore Street, Portadown, appeared via video link from prison, where he has been on remand, at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (June 1).

Two other men - Michael Hanrahan (41), of Thomas Street in Portadown and and Mamadu Saido Djalo (30), of Springfield Crescent, Belfast - are also charged with murdering Mr Hamilton.

Ballymena courthouse

Refusing bail for Menezes, District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was a risk of further offences; a risk of flight and a risk of interference with witnesses.