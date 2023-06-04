Register
Man with Portadown address accused of murdering Victor Hamilton in Ballymena has bail application refused

A man charged with the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton has been refused bail at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 4th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST

Mr Hamilton, originally from Carrickfergus, had moved to Orkney Drive in Ballymena, and died after suffering a stab wound to his chest last July.

Mario Menezes (34), of Portmore Street, Portadown, appeared via video link from prison, where he has been on remand, at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (June 1).

Two other men - Michael Hanrahan (41), of Thomas Street in Portadown and and Mamadu Saido Djalo (30), of Springfield Crescent, Belfast - are also charged with murdering Mr Hamilton.

Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse

Refusing bail for Menezes, District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was a risk of further offences; a risk of flight and a risk of interference with witnesses.

Read More
Victor Hamilton: Service of thanksgiving for his life to be held in Carrick

The judge said it was a "very serious charge" and adjourned the case to June 29.