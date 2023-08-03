A man with two suspended prison sentences has been fined £100 for putting vegetable roll worth £2.10 in his pocket and leaving a shop in Templepatrick without offering payment.

Glenn Thomas Montgomery (33), of Clady Terrace. Dunadry, pleaded guilty to theft in relation to January 19 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant and a female paid for other items. CCTV showed him putting the vegetable roll in his pocket instead of the shopping basket, a prosecutor said.

The registration number of a vehicle was noted and defendant made an admission and paid the money to the shop.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

As regards the issue of "dishonesty" the defendant could have been "more difficult about" the theft charge, a defence lawyer said. The barrister said his client accepted he "did physically do the act" and wants to put the matter behind him.

The lawyer said the defendant, who is on benefits, had driven back from Comber to Templepatrick and paid the £2.10.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was in breach of two suspended sentences.

He told the defendant: "It is a very stupid thing to do, very foolish to go in and steal anything from a shop but especially for somebody who is subject to a suspended sentence. Were it not for the very low value of the item stolen, mainly £2.10, and the fact that you made restitution, you could easily have been going to prison for £2.10."