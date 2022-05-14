Man with ‘theological background’ caught drink driving in Larne

Robert James MacCanbridge (56), of Walnut Gardens in Larne, admitted driving with excess alcohol at Olderfleet Road in Larne at on April 5 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates’ Court the car was “driving very slowly and weaving between lanes”.

When police signalled for it to stop they could smell intoxicating liquor and the driver’s speech was slurred

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The defendant was arrested and at Antrim PSNI Station he had an alcohol in breath reading of 78 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said he defendant was a single man with a “theological background” and the offence appeared to be “hugely out of character” as he had been driving since the age of 18 and had a “completely clean licence”.

The lawyer said the defendant had been at a friend’s intending to stay for a short time but had taken too much alcohol.

He thought he was OK to travel home and was detected around 1am.

The lawyer added “He was travelling very slowly which brought him to police attention and he was going out of his lane”

The lawyer said the defendant was “trying to take an abundance of care”.