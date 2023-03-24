Register
Man with 'very limited lifestyle during Covid lockdown' was using cannabis, court told

A defence lawyer said a man had a "very limited lifestyle" during the Covid lockdown period and had been using cannabis.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:21 GMT

The comment was made as Blaine Houston (24), of Brooke Park in Ballymena, admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between May and November in 2021. The defendant also admitted possessing cannabis on September 14, 2022.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a previously clear record. A prosecutor said there were photos and texts on the defendant's phone relating to drugs and supplying drugs.

In November 2021, the police found 43 grammes of cannabis; two grinders and a set of small scales. In September last year 90 grammes of cannabis, scales and a grinder were found.

Ballymena courthouse.
The defence barrister said that "during lockdown of 2021 it was a very limited lifestyle that he had" and Houston was "smoking cannabis".

His phone was seized and "he was in a small social circle in which he was providing cannabis to this friends".

The lawyer said the defendant is in full-time employment and his drug misuse has "completely ceased".

Deputy District Judge Alan White said given the defendant's clear record he was putting the defendant on Probation for a year.