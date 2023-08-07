Register
Man’s head allegedly stamped on outside Lurgan kebab shop, court told

A man’s head was allegedly stamped on until he lost consciousness outside a kebab shop in Lurgan, the High Court has heard.
By Alan Erwin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST

Prosecutors claimed he was knocked to the ground in front of his partner as they waited for food during a night out in Lurgan.

Details emerged as a 24-year-old man accused of carrying out the attack on April 10 last year mounted an application for bail.

Paul McBride, of Hill Street in the town, faces a charge of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The High Court in Belfast. Picture: GoogleThe High Court in Belfast. Picture: Google
Crown lawyer Mark Conlon said the injured party informed police he was targeted while out with his partner.

“They went to get food and were waiting outside a kebab shop when this applicant allegedly assaulted him,” the prosecutor submitted. “He was struck to the side of the head, causing him to momentarily lose consciousness.”

The court heard that the man fell to the ground, sustaining injuries when his head hit a step. It was claimed that McBride kicked him as he came round and tried to get back up on his feet.

“He remained on the ground and was allegedly further stamped on the head by the applicant, causing him to lose consciousness again,” Mr Conlon added.

The man was taken to hospital later that morning for treatment.

Opposing McBride’s bid to be released from custody, police and the prosecution raised concerns about the proposed address.

The application was adjourned for further inquiries to be carried out. Lord Justice Horner stressed: “I want to have all the details before I make a decision.”