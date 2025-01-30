Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A court has heard police have still to view 146 hours of CCTV footage as part of an investigation into the death of 74-year-old Tony Miskimmon who died four days after an incident in Antrim town last November.

Marcus Fleming (21), with an address listed as Cedarmount in Antrim town, is charged with manslaughter.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, January 28, via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

In a press release in November police had said it was reported that shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday November 2 that Mr Miskimmon was approached in the Station Road area of Antrim by a male and female and was punched to the head by the male, knocking him unconscious.

Tony Miskimmon. Photo provided by Pacemaker

Mr Miskimmon was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries. He passed away on November 6.

Fleming is also charged with causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 2 and criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 3.

A police officer told Tuesday's court 146 hours of CCTV is still to be viewed which includes "priority viewing of body-worn footage which is 97 minutes".

She said 30 hours of the 146 hours of CCTV footage remaining to be viewed were "priority hours". She estimated it would take a number of weeks to view the CCTV.

The officer told the court telecommunications evidence relating to "phone data" is due by the end of February.

She said a forensic report had been received but two other forensic reports are due on February 28 and April 4.

The officer said a medical statement had been received but another medical statement and medical notes were still to be received.

She added that police have not yet been able to get in touch with two "witnesses".

A defence barrister said High Court bail had been refused but that a potential bail address was still being sought.

The defendant was further remanded into custody and the case was adjourned to February 25.