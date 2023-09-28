Register
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Manslaughter charge is withdrawn against former County Derry GAA star

A manslaughter charge against an ex-County Derry GAA footballer has been withdrawn by prosecutors, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told on Thursday.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fergal Gerard Doherty (41), with an address listed on his charge sheet as Main Street in Portglenone, had been charged in relation to October 30 last year.

Aaron Law, aged 34, died in hospital after an incident outside Pat's Bar in Portglenone.

In a press release after the Portglenone incident, a PSNI officer had said: “A report was received at around 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service of a man lying unconscious on the footpath. He had sustained a head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but sadly, passed away.

Most Popular
Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“Aaron was a much-loved father of two children and a cherished son and brother. Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is devastating for his family and friends."

A defence lawyer told an earlier court the accused said he had thrown one punch at Mr Law in "self-defence" after the deceased had swung a punch at him outside the pub. The lawyer had said "it is a terrible, terrible, tragedy" and said Mr Doherty wished to offer his sympathies.

At court on Thursday, a prosecutor said they were withdrawing, "without prejudice," the manslaughter charge.

The prosecutor added: "For clarity, the PPS (Public Prosecution Service) are conducting a review of the decision of no prosecution."

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked: "PPS are reviewing their own decision not to prosecute?" The prosecutor said the family of Mr Law had asked for a review of the no prosecution decision.

She said the review is being conducted by a PPS assistant director who has "not had any dealings with the file before so it would be fresh eyes. That will obviously take some time".

Judge Broderick added: "Depending on the outcome of that it may come back to court or it may not?" and the prosecutor said: "That's correct".

A defence lawyer told the court: "The decision not to prosecute was taken because it was felt that the case did not meet the prosecution test, i.e. there was not a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution".