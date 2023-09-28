A manslaughter charge against an ex-County Derry GAA footballer has been withdrawn by prosecutors, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told on Thursday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fergal Gerard Doherty (41), with an address listed on his charge sheet as Main Street in Portglenone, had been charged in relation to October 30 last year.

Aaron Law, aged 34, died in hospital after an incident outside Pat's Bar in Portglenone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a press release after the Portglenone incident, a PSNI officer had said: “A report was received at around 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service of a man lying unconscious on the footpath. He had sustained a head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but sadly, passed away.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“Aaron was a much-loved father of two children and a cherished son and brother. Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is devastating for his family and friends."

A defence lawyer told an earlier court the accused said he had thrown one punch at Mr Law in "self-defence" after the deceased had swung a punch at him outside the pub. The lawyer had said "it is a terrible, terrible, tragedy" and said Mr Doherty wished to offer his sympathies.

At court on Thursday, a prosecutor said they were withdrawing, "without prejudice," the manslaughter charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecutor added: "For clarity, the PPS (Public Prosecution Service) are conducting a review of the decision of no prosecution."

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked: "PPS are reviewing their own decision not to prosecute?" The prosecutor said the family of Mr Law had asked for a review of the no prosecution decision.

She said the review is being conducted by a PPS assistant director who has "not had any dealings with the file before so it would be fresh eyes. That will obviously take some time".

Judge Broderick added: "Depending on the outcome of that it may come back to court or it may not?" and the prosecutor said: "That's correct".

Advertisement

Advertisement