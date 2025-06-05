Police investigating the murder of 71-year-old Mary Green (known as Marie), on Tuesday, June 3, in the Shore Road area of north Belfast, have charged a man to court.

The 31-year-old has been charged with murder and non-fatal strangulation.

He has also been charged with common assault on another person in connection with the investigation.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court this afternoon (Thursday, June 5).

Police say as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.