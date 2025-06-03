Detectives investigating the death of Marie Green in north Belfast have been allowed further time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ms Green, who was aged 71, was sadly pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning, June 3, after emergency services attended a house in the Shore Road area.

Police have this morning (Wednesday, June 4) been granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man, who was arrested on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation.

In an earlier statement, Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea, from the PSNI’S Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with Marie’s family and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their tragic loss.

Officers pictured at a house on the Shore road in Belfast on Tuesday (June 3). Photo by Press Eye

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances, and I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 2020 of 02/06/25.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

North Belfast MLA Philip Brett says the incident has shocked the local community.

In a statement, the DUP representative said: “There is massive shock and sadness in the Shore Road community following last night’s tragic incident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted.”