Marie Green: police granted further time to question man arrested on suspicion of Shore Road murder
Ms Green, who was aged 71, was sadly pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning, June 3, after emergency services attended a house in the Shore Road area.
Police have this morning (Wednesday, June 4) been granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man, who was arrested on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation.
In an earlier statement, Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea, from the PSNI’S Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with Marie’s family and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their tragic loss.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances, and I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 2020 of 02/06/25.”
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
North Belfast MLA Philip Brett says the incident has shocked the local community.
In a statement, the DUP representative said: “There is massive shock and sadness in the Shore Road community following last night’s tragic incident.
"My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted.”