Marie Green: police release name of Shore Road deceased (71) as man remains in custody on suspicion of murder
Ms Green, who was aged 71, was sadly pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning, June 3.
Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea, from the PSNI’S Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with Marie’s family and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their tragic loss.
“A man, aged 31, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody at this time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances, and I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 2020 of 02/06/25.”
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Earlier, cordons were in place with forensic officers at the scene as police enquiries continued.
North Belfast MLA Philip Brett says the incident has shocked the local community.
In a statement, the DUP representative said: “There is massive shock and sadness in the Shore Road community following last night’s tragic incident.
"My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted.”
Further police updates will follow in due course.