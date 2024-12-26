Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man and woman have been charged with the murder of Mark Dorrian in Newtownards.

Mr Dorrian, who was 50, was found unconscious with a number of injuries inside a flat in West Street, just before 1.50am on Boxing Day. He died later in hospital.

A woman aged 33 and a man aged 36 have both been charged with murder and are expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday, December 30.

Police confirmed that a 58-year-old woman has been released unconditionally.