Register
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Markethill: suspected 'significant' cannabis factory discovered in police operation

Police have seized around 400 plants after discovering a suspected cannabis factory in Markethill.
By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 21:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The PSNI confirmed that two men were arrested following a search in the Co Armagh village on Tuesday.

Inspector Tate said: “Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by Local Policing Team officers, conducting enquiries in the area carried out a search of a property in the Main Street area which had raised their suspicions.

"Upon entering the property, they located a suspected cannabis factory. A large quantity of plants was discovered, alongside equipment believed to have been used in the cultivation of the plants.

Most Popular
The suspected cannabis factory in Markethill. Picture: PSNIThe suspected cannabis factory in Markethill. Picture: PSNI
The suspected cannabis factory in Markethill. Picture: PSNI

"This is a significant discovery, and removes an estimated £200,000 worth of cannabis destined for our streets from the illegal supply chain.

"Two men, aged 32 and 34 years, have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drugs and theft of electricity. They remain in custody at this time.

"Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district police. Our officers are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.

"Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1375 of 03/10/23.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”