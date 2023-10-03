Police have seized around 400 plants after discovering a suspected cannabis factory in Markethill.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI confirmed that two men were arrested following a search in the Co Armagh village on Tuesday.

Inspector Tate said: “Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by Local Policing Team officers, conducting enquiries in the area carried out a search of a property in the Main Street area which had raised their suspicions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Upon entering the property, they located a suspected cannabis factory. A large quantity of plants was discovered, alongside equipment believed to have been used in the cultivation of the plants.

The suspected cannabis factory in Markethill. Picture: PSNI

"This is a significant discovery, and removes an estimated £200,000 worth of cannabis destined for our streets from the illegal supply chain.

"Two men, aged 32 and 34 years, have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drugs and theft of electricity. They remain in custody at this time.

"Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district police. Our officers are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1375 of 03/10/23.