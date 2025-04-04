Martin O'Hagan: man arrested in connection with Lurgan journalist's murder is charged with fraud
Mr O’Hagan, who worked for the Sunday World, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries outside his Lurgan home in 2001 as he walked home from the town centre with his wife Marie.
In a statement this morning the PSNI said detectives from it’s Legacy Investigation Branch, who are investigating the murder of Mr O’Hagan, have arrested a 42 year old man as part of the overall investigation.
"He was arrested in the Sheffield area yesterday morning, with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police, and has been transported to Northern Ireland for questioning in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station,” said the spokesperson.
"Detectives also conducted a search of a property in the Sheffield area as part of the operation.”
The NUJ, of which Martin was a member, has been calling for an independent investigation into his murder.
In a statement from the PSNI this evening it said a man has been charged with ‘fraud by false representation’.
The statement said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Lurgan in 2001, have charged a man to court.
"The man, aged 42, has been charged with fraud by false representation.
"He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, 2nd May.
“As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”