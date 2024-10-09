Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mary Ward.

The PSNI say the suspect was arrested in Dublin on Wednesday (October 9) afternoon by An Garda Síochána.

Mary was last seen alive on Wednesday, September 25, and throughout the day was in Dungannon, Grand Central Bus Station and Melrose Street, Belfast. She was found deceased by police officers on Tuesday, October 1.

Assistant Chief Constable, Crime Department, Davy Beck, said: “First of all I’d like to express my deepest sympathies to Mary Ward’s family and friends who are experiencing unbearable suffering knowing that their loved one was taken from them in such a cruel way.

Mary Ward. Photo provided by PSNI

“Our specialist trained Family Liaison Officers are continuing to work with the family, providing support at this very difficult time."

ACC Beck continued: “Whilst our investigation is progressing at pace, we are still working to establish the exact circumstances of Mary’s death.

“I am appalled that there has been another murder of a woman in Northern Ireland. Mary is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks. This is simply unacceptable and too many women are losing their lives at the hands of men.

“As a police service we recently revised our Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan and adopted the new national framework to align our response to this violence with that of terrorism and serious and organised crime. The level of violence and loss in Northern Ireland demands nothing less.

“We are absolutely determined that we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators and cannot allow another woman to die as a result of violence at the hands of men.”