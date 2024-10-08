Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police murder investigation is underway following the discovery of a 22-year-old woman’s body in south Belfast.

Mary Ward was found dead by officers at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast, on Tuesday, October 1.

Police say following extensive investigations by detectives in serious crime branch, a murder investigation has been launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Foreman, who is leading the major investigation team investigating the murder, said: “Our thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mary’s loved ones, who have been devastated and are struggling to come to terms with this tragic loss.

Mary Ward. Photo provided by PSNI

"Specialist trained family liaison officers continue to work with the family supporting them through this difficult period.

“Whilst our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the exact circumstances, we believe that Mary was last seen alive on Wednesday 25th September. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Mary on or around that date.

“I am asking anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant a detail may seem, to please contact us by calling 101. You can also submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org ”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the major incident public portal at https://mipp.police.uk

Commenting on the murder, head of public protection branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher, said: “Mary Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks. This is absolutely appalling. Four families have been shattered forever by meaningless violence.

“As a police service we recently revised our Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan and adopted the new national framework to align our response to this violence with that of terrorism and serious and organised crime. The level of violence and loss in Northern Ireland demands nothing less.

“We are absolutely determined that we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators.”

In a statement, the PSNI added following a review of their previous engagement with Mary, the case has been referred to the office of the Police Ombudsman.

"Whilst at this time there is no suggestion of individual criminality or misconduct, we are nonetheless concerned about our organisational response.”