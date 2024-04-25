Masked and hooded men spotted stealing from cars in Portadown area
Vigilances has been urged after two hooded and masked men were spotted stealing from cars in Portadown.
Police are investigating after reports of two people in hoods and masks trying to enter cars and homes at Selshion Heights, Portadown around 1am this morning.
It is understood they managed to enter at least one vehicle and stole a sum of money. Residents reported seeing the pair check car door handles in the area.
A PSNI spokesperson said police are checking door bell video footage from local homes.