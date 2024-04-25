Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after reports of two people in hoods and masks trying to enter cars and homes at Selshion Heights, Portadown around 1am this morning.

It is understood they managed to enter at least one vehicle and stole a sum of money. Residents reported seeing the pair check car door handles in the area.

