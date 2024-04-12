Masked assailants drag male occupant from Carrickfergus house before assaulting him with weapons
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives are appealing for information in relation to the attack which happened on Thursday evening (April 11).
Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “Shortly before 10pm, police received a report that a number of masked men, wearing dark coloured clothing, forced their way into a house in the Salia Avenue area and dragged the male occupant outside, where they assaulted him with a number of weapons. The suspects then made off from the scene on foot.
“The victim, who is aged in his 30s, sustained multiple injuries and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
“An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have any information which may assist us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1977 of 11/04/24.”