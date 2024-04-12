Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to the attack which happened on Thursday evening (April 11).

Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “Shortly before 10pm, police received a report that a number of masked men, wearing dark coloured clothing, forced their way into a house in the Salia Avenue area and dragged the male occupant outside, where they assaulted him with a number of weapons. The suspects then made off from the scene on foot.

Police are appealing for information about the incident. Photo by Pacemaker

“The victim, who is aged in his 30s, sustained multiple injuries and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.