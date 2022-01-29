Masked burglars smash into Glengormley home

Police are appealing for information following the burglary in Glenvarna Court and are asking for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At approximately 8.15pm we received a report that three masked men had smashed the bathroom window of a property in the Glenvara Court area.

“The men entered and began to search the house, however left empty handed a short time later.

Glenvarna Court, Glengormley. Picture: Google.

“The homeowner wasn’t injured, however has been left badly shaken by the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1835 of 28/01/22.”