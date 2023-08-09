Register
Masked gang remove scrambler from house and set it alight during Newtownabbey incident

A scrambler bike was torched during an aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey last night (Tuesday).
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST
Firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the fire. Photo by: NIFRSFirefighters attended the scene and extinguished the fire. Photo by: NIFRS
Around 10.40pm a group of masked men entered a house in the Ballyfore Road, removed a scrambler bike and set fire to it before making off.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service personnel extinguished the fire but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2094 – 08/08/23.

A report can be made using the online reporting form or information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.