A scrambler bike was torched during an aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey last night (Tuesday).

Firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the fire. Photo by: NIFRS

Around 10.40pm a group of masked men entered a house in the Ballyfore Road, removed a scrambler bike and set fire to it before making off.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service personnel extinguished the fire but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2094 – 08/08/23.