Masked men armed with a hammer break into Larne home

Detectives described the incident in the Bute Gardens area of Craigyhill as “distressing” and have appealed for anyone who can help with their enquiries to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported just after 11.30pm that a property had been broken into in the Bute Gardens area by two masked men, armed with a hammer.

“The male home owner managed to escape, thankfully with no injuries, but is understandably very shaken up by the incident.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

“The two suspects are believed to have made off via the rear of the property in the direction of Killyglen Road with a sum of cash.

“Our investigation into this distressing incident is continuing and we are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area this morning or who may have captured CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2083 11/12/21.”

Areport can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/