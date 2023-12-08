A man was hospitalised after being attacked by two masked men inside a house in Ballymena.

Detectives area appealing for information about the incident and also in relation to another burglary in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10pm on Thursday, 7th December police received a report that two masked men had entered a property on the Martinstown Road. They assaulted a man inside the house before demanding money. At this stage it is not believed anything was stolen, however, the man, aged in his 70s, required hospital treatment for his injuries.

“Police also received a report at 1.30am on Friday morning, 8th December of a second burglary at a property on the Skerry East Road. We believe this occurred sometime between 2pm on Thursday, 7th December and 1.30am on Friday, 8th December. A watch was taken during this occurrence.

Police are appealing for information about two burglaries. Photo: National World