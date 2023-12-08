Masked men assaulted resident and demanded money in one of two Ballymena burglaries
Detectives area appealing for information about the incident and also in relation to another burglary in the area.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10pm on Thursday, 7th December police received a report that two masked men had entered a property on the Martinstown Road. They assaulted a man inside the house before demanding money. At this stage it is not believed anything was stolen, however, the man, aged in his 70s, required hospital treatment for his injuries.
“Police also received a report at 1.30am on Friday morning, 8th December of a second burglary at a property on the Skerry East Road. We believe this occurred sometime between 2pm on Thursday, 7th December and 1.30am on Friday, 8th December. A watch was taken during this occurrence.
“Our enquiries are underway and we are investigating a potential link between both of these reports. We are appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in these areas at the time or with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist our investigation, to call 101 and quote reference number 1902 07/12/23.”A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.