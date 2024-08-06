Detectives are investigating arson to a Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) vehicle in Bushmills on Tuesday, August 6.

Just before 11am, it was reported that two men, both wearing balaclavas, approached the vehicle which was parked on Main Street performing official functions.

The masked men attacked the vehicle with weapons, smashing the windows, and the driver was ordered out of the vehicle before accelerant was then thrown in to the vehicle and set alight. The driver narrowly escaped harm.

The two men, one wearing dark clothes and the other a grey tracksuit, then made off on foot in the direction of Dundarave Park. The Causeway Road was closed for around an hour and has since reopened.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: "This was a brazen and violent attack on this vehicle which is government property. This was in broad daylight in a busy Bushmills at the height of the tourism season.

"This arson attack, which has destroyed this public vehicle, also put a number of nearby businesses and members of the public at risk should the fire have spread.

"The driver, who was not injured, would understandably be in shock following this ordeal. Our investigation is underway and we need the public's assistance. The area of Main Street would have been busy at this time and we'd ask anyone who witnessed anything or has information on the two men, CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting 481 06/08/24."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/