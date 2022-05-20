Loading...

Masked men smash door and windows of home and car windscreens in Larne attack

Police in Larne are appealing for information after a report of criminal damage last night (Thursday, May 19).

Friday, 20th May 2022, 1:38 pm

Inspector Watt said: “Police received a report, at around 11.10pm, that masked men had smashed the front door and living room windows of a property in the Dromaine Drive area of the town.

“The front and rear windscreen of the victim’s car were also smashed.

“Thankfully no one was physically harmed during the incident.

Police are investigating the incident.

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone was in the area at that time, or who may have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2121 of 19/05/22.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

