Masked men smash door and windows of home and car windscreens in Larne attack

Inspector Watt said: “Police received a report, at around 11.10pm, that masked men had smashed the front door and living room windows of a property in the Dromaine Drive area of the town.

“The front and rear windscreen of the victim’s car were also smashed.

“Thankfully no one was physically harmed during the incident.

Police are investigating the incident.

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone was in the area at that time, or who may have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2121 of 19/05/22.”