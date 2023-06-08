Police officers are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at residential premises in the Innisrush Gardens area of Rathcoole.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “Shortly after 9:15pm on Wednesday (June 7), it was reported that a number of masked men attended a property in the area armed with hammers with one man believed to have been armed with a suspected firearm.

"It was reported that all of the windows were smashed. It is not believed that any shots were fired during the incident.

“The males did not enter the property and it was reported that a man in his 40s was inside.

The gang attacked a home in the Innisrush Gardens area of Newtownabbey. (Pic Google).

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and I’d appeal to anyone with any information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting 2128 07/06/23.