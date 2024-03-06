Masked men threaten resident during aggravated burglary in Carrickfergus
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly after 8pm that two masked men, who were dressed in black and armed with a knife and pistol-type gun, entered a property in the Macroom Gardens area.
“The suspects demanded money and threatened a man, aged in his 40s, who was inside the property.
“One of the masked men then punched the occupant on his lip and both suspects fled the scene on foot, possibly in the direction of Love Lane.
“Our investigation is underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious to call police on 101, quoting reference 1753 05/03/24. We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Prince Andrew Way between 7.45pm and 8.20pm who may have dash-cam footage.”