A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly after 8pm that two masked men, who were dressed in black and armed with a knife and pistol-type gun, entered a property in the Macroom Gardens area.

“The suspects demanded money and threatened a man, aged in his 40s, who was inside the property.

“One of the masked men then punched the occupant on his lip and both suspects fled the scene on foot, possibly in the direction of Love Lane.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Carrickfergus. Photo: Pacemaker

“Our investigation is underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.