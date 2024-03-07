Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly before 9.50pm, it was reported that a number of masked men, wearing boiler suits and gloves, and carrying weapons, forced entry to a residential premises in the Eastermeade Gardens area.

“Extensive damage was caused to the interior of the property, and it is believed that the suspects then made off on foot towards to rear of the Eastermeade Park area. Fortunately, the occupant was not at home at the time the incident occurred, and there were no reports of any injuries.”