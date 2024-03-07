Masked men wearing boiler suits and carrying weapons force entry into Ballymoney house

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Ballymoney on Wednesday, March 6.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Mar 2024, 09:57 GMT
Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly before 9.50pm, it was reported that a number of masked men, wearing boiler suits and gloves, and carrying weapons, forced entry to a residential premises in the Eastermeade Gardens area.

“Extensive damage was caused to the interior of the property, and it is believed that the suspects then made off on foot towards to rear of the Eastermeade Park area. Fortunately, the occupant was not at home at the time the incident occurred, and there were no reports of any injuries.”

Enquiries are ongoing and police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 1951 of 06/03/24.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Ballymoney on Wednesday 6th March. Credit NI WorldDetectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Ballymoney on Wednesday 6th March. Credit NI World
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org