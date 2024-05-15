Masked men with sledgehammer attack three people in their Bushmills home
Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Shortly after 10:45pm, it was reported that three masked men armed with a sledgehammer and two pieces of piping entered a property in the area.
"It was reported that an altercation occurred in the home involving two men and a woman who were inside the property and the three masked men. One man in his 60s received an injury to his head. A woman in her 60s received a hand injury and a man in his 30s sustained a blow to his leg and was struck on the head.
"Both men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. It was also reported that a young male was also present in the house, but was not injured.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1884 14/05/24.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”
In a statementm the PSNI advised that while enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident, “police are not investigating a link between this incident and the serious assault which occurred in Bushmills on Sunday 5th May.”