Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary which occurred at the Carnbore Road area of Bushmills on Tuesday, May 14.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Shortly after 10:45pm, it was reported that three masked men armed with a sledgehammer and two pieces of piping entered a property in the area.

"It was reported that an altercation occurred in the home involving two men and a woman who were inside the property and the three masked men. One man in his 60s received an injury to his head. A woman in her 60s received a hand injury and a man in his 30s sustained a blow to his leg and was struck on the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Both men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. It was also reported that a young male was also present in the house, but was not injured.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary which occurred at the Carnbore Road area of Bushmills on Tuesday 14th May. CREDIT NI WORLD

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1884 14/05/24.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”