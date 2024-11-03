Anyone with information about this tractor, which has been stolen, is asked to contact police on 101. Photo provided by the PSNI

Police in Mid Ulster are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a Massey Ferguson 6150 tractor.

The vehicle was stolen in the vicinity of the Mountjoy Road, Coalisland around 1.00am on November 1 and it is believed it was heading in the direction of Ardboe.

If anyone has any information that may assist police with their enquiries, they are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 696 of 01/11/24