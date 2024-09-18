Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hit out at the “reprehensible” behaviour of those who vandalised a public toilet in Ballymoney.

He was speaking after it was reported that excrement was smeared on the walls of the Townhead Street toilets in the town last week.

The Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan described the actions of those responsible as “totally unacceptable”.

He continued: “This type of mindless anti-social behaviour causes significant inconvenience for not only local residents and visitors to the town centre, but also for Council staff who have to clean up this revolting mess.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hit out at the “reprehensible” behaviour of those who vandalised a public toilet in Ballymoney. This library photo from Google Maps shows Townhead Street and the public toilets. PHOTO CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“It is shocking that some thoughtless individuals would target these facilities in this manner, with no thought given to other users.

“I would urge the public to report any suspicious activity or suspected vandalism to the PSNI immediately.”

Anyone with information on the vandalism can contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland on telephone number 101.