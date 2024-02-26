Mechanic found with cocaine valued £2,000 is placed on Probation for 18 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dainius Ablonskis, aged 35, from Ardglena Court in Dungannon, was placed on Probation for 18 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service.

Ablonskis admitted possessing cocaine, possessing the Class B drug cathinone, and having a prohibited weapon, namely a pepper spray on July 5 last.

Prosecuting counsel said the searches were carried out under the misuse of drugs act.

He said a pepper spray, a prohibited weapon, was recovered along with 19.94 grams of cocaine - with a 78 per cent purity - valued at approximately £2,000.

The lawyer said nine grams of the class B drug cathinone was also recovered with an unknown value.

Counsel said that during a subsquent interview, Ablonskis told police pepper sprays were legal in his home country of Lithuania and he had not known they were illegal in Northern Ireland. He also said that the drugs were for personal use.

Admitting the offences, a defence lawyer said the defendant is married with three children and worked as a mechanic.

He explained that he buys and sells cars and had the drugs for personal use only. The pepper spray had been given to him as gift and had never been used.

The lawyer stressed Ablonskis had now distanced himself from drugs and had gone "cold turkey" using coping mechanisms.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Ablonskis that if he breached the court order he would be re-sentenced.