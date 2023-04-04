Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
37 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
4 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

Mechanic was four-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit

A motorist four-and-a-half times the drink drive limit has been banned from the roads for 18 months at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST

Robbie Scott (26), of Beechview Courtyard in Crumlin, had an alcohol in breath reading of 156 - the legal limit is 35.

A prosecutor said a member of the public contacted police at one o'clock on the afternoon of November 14 last year that they had come across a car which had crashed into a hedge at Largy Road at Crumlin.

Police saw a Volkswagen Bora in the hedge and the defendant was in the driver's seat.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

Officers could smell alcohol; he was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet when getting out of the vehicle.

He failed a preliminary breath test and in custody provided a reading of 156 in breath.

A defence barrister said the defendant is a mechanic who was "well aware he is the author of his own misfortune".

District Judge Nigel Broderck said the "very high" reading and the crash aggravated the case.

Read More
Dundrod residents are being urged to have their say over plans for a local playp...

As well as the road ban, the defendant was put on Probation for six months with a condition that he will attend an alcohol treatment programme.

The defendant will have to re-sit his driving test.