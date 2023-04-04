A motorist four-and-a-half times the drink drive limit has been banned from the roads for 18 months at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Robbie Scott (26), of Beechview Courtyard in Crumlin, had an alcohol in breath reading of 156 - the legal limit is 35.

A prosecutor said a member of the public contacted police at one o'clock on the afternoon of November 14 last year that they had come across a car which had crashed into a hedge at Largy Road at Crumlin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police saw a Volkswagen Bora in the hedge and the defendant was in the driver's seat.

Ballymena courthouse.

Officers could smell alcohol; he was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet when getting out of the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He failed a preliminary breath test and in custody provided a reading of 156 in breath.

A defence barrister said the defendant is a mechanic who was "well aware he is the author of his own misfortune".

District Judge Nigel Broderck said the "very high" reading and the crash aggravated the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as the road ban, the defendant was put on Probation for six months with a condition that he will attend an alcohol treatment programme.