A member of the armed forces has admitted drink driving after a car crashed into a pole at Aldergrove.

Jacob Draper (24), with an address listed as RAF Aldergrove, was detected on April 19 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant said he was unaware of a junction. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 61 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said the defendant said it had been a "complete lapse of judgment" to drive after having "two and a half pints" and he expressed remorse. He said the defendant had had not much to eat on the day in question.

