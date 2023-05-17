Register
Member of armed forces admitted drink driving after Aldergrove crash

A member of the armed forces has admitted drink driving after a car crashed into a pole at Aldergrove.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 17th May 2023, 16:45 BST

Jacob Draper (24), with an address listed as RAF Aldergrove, was detected on April 19 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant said he was unaware of a junction. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 61 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said the defendant said it had been a "complete lapse of judgment" to drive after having "two and a half pints" and he expressed remorse. He said the defendant had had not much to eat on the day in question.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said the level of the alcohol reading did not match the account given by the defendant and banned him from driving for 14 months along with a £250 fine.