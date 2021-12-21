Member of public flagged down police mobile patrol

Kevin Michael Kerr from King Street, Magherafelt, was fined £250 with a £15 offender levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Prosecuting counsel said police on mobile patrol at Broad Street on July 19 at approximately 10.30pm, were flagged down by a member of the public who observed a man who appeared intoxicated coming out of the off license and getting into a car parked outside.

On speaking to the defendant, police detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and noted that his eyes were glazed and the keys were in the ignition, said counsel

She said he failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested and in custody provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol count of 98mgs in breath.

Defence solicitor Donal Heron said the defendant had been dealt with on December 1 for excess alcohol and received a 12-month disqualification.

Mr Heron said Kerr was currently attending a 12-week rehabilitation programme in Cuan Mhuire, Newry.

He explained that the defendant had a previously clear record having turned to alcohol following the break down of his marriage.