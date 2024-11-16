Member of the public outside Tesco in Lisburn tried to stop drink driver getting behind the wheel, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been handed a five-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to drink driving and driving whilst disqualified.

Conor James Emmanuel Wylie, 45, whose address was given as Divis Tower in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 14, charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

The court heard that on September 5, 2024 at 9.30am police were contacted about a male drinking beer outside Tesco in Lisburn.

A member of the public spoke with the defendant to try to persuade him not to drive but he got into a vehicle and drove away.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The police traced the vehicle to the owner’s address and it was stated the bonnet of the car was still warm when the police arrived at the property.

The owner of the vehicle, the defendant’s partner, said the defendant was upstairs.

Police officers stated they could smell intoxicating liquor from the defendant. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 98 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant was arrested and transferred to Musgrave Custody Suite, were a breath test gave an evidential reading of 71 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

It was stated that the defendant has since been arrested on separate charges and is in custody in Magahberry Prison.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months on each of the offences before the court.

Ms Watters also disqualified the defendant from driving for three years.