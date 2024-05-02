Member of the public tipped police off about Maghera drink driver, court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Before the court was Patrick Toner from Tobermore Road, Maghera, who was fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Prosecuting counsel said that on August 8 last at approximately 1.45 am, police received a report from a member of the public about the defendant getting into a BMW car and driving away with passengers.

She said enquiries led police to call at the defendant’s address and a female answered the door.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said police were told the defendant was in bed and the female went and got him up. A preliminary breath specimen showed a reading of 70 mcgs.

Counsel said the defendant was arrested and taken to the police station where he provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 72 mcgs in breath.

She added that Toner admitted to police taking two pints of Guinness and that he had driven the car.

A defence lawyer said the defendant is retired and has been driving since the age of 17 and has never came to the court’s attention before.

He said Toner felt “extremely disappointed” with himself that he found himself here today.

When he got home he had drank whiskies, said the lawyer but he accepted he had “made a mistake” on this occasion.