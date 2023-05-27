Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’

Men accused of arson attack on home of Catholics have cases sent to Crown Court

A number of men accused of arson and endangering the lives of a man and woman following an attack on the home of Catholics in Kells, have had their cases sent to Antrim Crown Court.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 27th May 2023, 09:52 BST

The accused are Edgar Agnew (43), formerly of Main Street in Kells but now of Wakehurst Road in Ballymena; Andrew O'Rawe (34), of Main Street, Kells; and Andrew Pennie (27), of Ballycraigy Ring in Larne.

David Alexander Rankin (60), with an address listed as Main Street in Kells, is charged with aiding and abetting arson on May 27, 2021.

O'Rawe faces a second charge - possessing cannabis on May 27, 2021.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

The four accused were in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (May 25).

A defence lawyer told an earlier court there had been an alleged attack "by a group of men allegedly carried out against two homeowners purely because of their religion, because they were Catholic."

The accused were each given £500 bail and the cases were sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on June 23.