Men accused of arson attack on home of Catholics have cases sent to Crown Court

A number of men accused of arson and endangering the lives of a man and woman following an attack on the home of Catholics in Kells, have had their cases sent to Antrim Crown Court.

The accused are Edgar Agnew (43), formerly of Main Street in Kells but now of Wakehurst Road in Ballymena; Andrew O'Rawe (34), of Main Street, Kells; and Andrew Pennie (27), of Ballycraigy Ring in Larne.

David Alexander Rankin (60), with an address listed as Main Street in Kells, is charged with aiding and abetting arson on May 27, 2021.

O'Rawe faces a second charge - possessing cannabis on May 27, 2021.

Ballymena courthouse.

The four accused were in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (May 25).

A defence lawyer told an earlier court there had been an alleged attack "by a group of men allegedly carried out against two homeowners purely because of their religion, because they were Catholic."