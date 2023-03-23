Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
11 minutes ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
25 minutes ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
1 hour ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
3 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
16 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1

Men accused of arson in Cookstown underground carpark to appear in court

Two men have been charged with arson following a report of a fire in an underground carpark in Cookstown on Tuesday, March 21.

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:08 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 08:13 GMT

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Detectives investigating a report of a fire in an underground carpark in the Molesworth Street area of Cookstown on Tuesday, March 21, have charged two men, aged 30 and 35, with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

"The 30-year-old man is further charged with criminal damage.

"Both men are expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 23.

Most Popular
Detectives are investigating a report of a fire in an underground carpark in the Molesworth Street area of Cookstown on Tuesday, March 21
Detectives are investigating a report of a fire in an underground carpark in the Molesworth Street area of Cookstown on Tuesday, March 21
Detectives are investigating a report of a fire in an underground carpark in the Molesworth Street area of Cookstown on Tuesday, March 21
Read More
Flowerbed and planting sponsorship opportunities available in Mid Ulster

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”