The accused are Joseph Tomlinson (29) of Ballysillan Avenue in Belfast and Jordan Mervyn Stewart (25), of Fernisky Park, Kells, County Antrim.

They are charged with burglary with intent to steal at a 'bunker' housing a cash machine at the SuperValu shop at Main Street in Kells on March 10 last year.

They are also accused of criminal damage to the bunker, a wall, a car wash and a cash machine belonging to NCR.

The men were in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

The men were in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, March 26.

An earlier court heard blow torches were allegedly used in the ATM machine break-in and an alarm had sounded.

A vehicle allegedly used in the incident was found crashed and police then followed footprints in snow through fields, the court had been told. The defendants were at a property, it had been said.

The earlier court heard the defendants said they had been walking a dog and denied involvement.