A 20-year-old man is charged with possessing cocaine, Ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply.

James John Rainey, of Corbally Avenue in Antrim town, is also charged with possessing cocaine, Ecstasy and cannabis. The charges relate to February 2022.

He is also charged with having '£7,715' as 'criminal property'. The defendant appeared, via video link from prison, at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The cases were adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A co-accused appeared in court. Mark Fawcett (34), of the same address according to the charge sheet, is charged with being concerned in offering to supply cocaine and cannabis on a date unknown between June 2021 and January 2022.

The cases were adjourned to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on September 25.

Rainey was further remanded in custody and Fawett was given continuing bail in the sum of £500.