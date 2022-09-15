Men accused of kidnap and attempted murder have cases adjourned

The accused are: David Coleman (36), of Fountain Place in Ballymena; Mark Bradshaw (52), of High Street in Ballymena; David Philip Cherry (40), of Waveney Park, Belfast; Sean Davies (39), of Queen’s Park, Saintfield and Glenn Allen Sheridan (44), of Florence Walk, Belfast.

The charges relate to October 11 last year.

The cases were mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

A prosecutor said there are 113 statements on the file and 314 exhibits, including “numerous” CCTV exhibits.

One defence lawyer said the cases have been going through the courts for almost a year.