Men accused of murder: cases further adjourned at Ballymena Court

Three men charged with the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton have had their cases further adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court to November 9 for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to potentially send the case to the Crown Court.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:26 BST
Victor Hamilton. Photo submitted by PSNIVictor Hamilton. Photo submitted by PSNI
Mr Hamilton, originally from Carrickfergus, had moved to Orkney Drive in Ballymena, and died after being stabbed in July 2022.

The accused are Michael Hanrahan (42), of Thomas Street in Portadown; Mario Menezes (34) of Portmore Street, Portadown and Mamadu Saido Djalo (30), of Springfield Crescent, Belfast.

The defendants appeared via video link from prison and were further remanded in custody.

A defence lawyer said he was anticipating a "particularly voluminous file" in the case.