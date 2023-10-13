Men accused of murder: cases further adjourned at Ballymena Court
Three men charged with the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton have had their cases further adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court to November 9 for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to potentially send the case to the Crown Court.
Mr Hamilton, originally from Carrickfergus, had moved to Orkney Drive in Ballymena, and died after being stabbed in July 2022.
The accused are Michael Hanrahan (42), of Thomas Street in Portadown; Mario Menezes (34) of Portmore Street, Portadown and Mamadu Saido Djalo (30), of Springfield Crescent, Belfast.
The defendants appeared via video link from prison and were further remanded in custody.
A defence lawyer said he was anticipating a "particularly voluminous file" in the case.