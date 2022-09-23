Men accused of murdering 63-year-old are further remanded in custody

The accused are: Michael Hanrahan (41), of Thomas Street in Portadown; Mario Menezes (33), of Portmore Street, Portadown, and Mamadu Saido Djalo (29), of Springfield Crescent, Belfast.

They are charged with murdering Victor Hamilton in July this year.

Mr Hamilton, originally from Carrickfergus, was found dead at Orkney Drive in Ballymena.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The three accused appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via video link from prison.

A prosecutor said “telecoms and forensics investigations are still ongoing” with the results expected at the end of November of early December.

She said a post mortem report is not expected until January next year.