Three men charged with the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Ballymena, have had their cases sent to the Crown Court.

Mr Hamilton, originally from Carrickfergus, had moved to Orkney Drive in Ballymena, and died after being stabbed in July 2022.

Three men are accused or murder. They are: Michael Hanrahan (42), formerly of Thomas Street in Portadown but now with an address listed as Maghaberry Prison; Mario Menezes (34) of Portmore Street, Portadown and Mamadu Saido Djalo (31), formerly of Springfield Crescent, Belfast, but now with an address listed as Derryveen Crescent at Granville near Dungannon.

Djalo is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by allegedly contacting a witness and attempting to persuade her to withdraw her statement. The three accused appeared at court on Thursday, January 11, via video link from prison, where they have been on remand.

Victor Hamilton. Photo provided by PSNI

A defence lawyer for Djalo told the court there was "insufficient evidence" to connect his client to the charge. He said Djalo's case is that he was "not aware" of a knife and that Djalo's account was that the fourth suspect "committed the stabbing without his knowledge, assistance or encouragement". The lawyer said it was believed the fourth suspect had gone to Portugal.

At a previous court a police officer said Djalo had been living in Ballymena in July 2022 and then moved elsewhere. The officer said police understood a burglary occurred at the Ballymena address and the victim of the burglary and the defendant blamed people nearby for the burglary.

The officer said it was their case that on the night of the murder Djalo drove his own vehicle with three other people onboard from Portadown to Ballymena. Djalo allegedly stopped at Tesco and obtained latex gloves and then went to Orkney Drive.

The officer said around 10.45pm an "altercation" took place and the victim sustained a fatal stab wound. He said the three defendants and a fourth suspect then left the area "not offering any assistance".

The officer said when arrested Djalo said "it wasn't me" and that the defendant alleged the fourth suspect was responsible. The court heard that suspect made a "getaway" to Portugal.

Djalo's lawyer told the earlier court it was "a one stab case where the victim was stabbed to the chest once by a perpetrator". The lawyer said Djalo "named that person who committed the stabbing" and added that Djalo accepts he was present at the scene but "didn't see the actual stabbing but was aware that his friend, who the police are looking for, had committed it".

The lawyer said Djalo said he had gone to his then girlfriend's flat at Orkney Drive "to lift some clothes that had been left there". He said Djalo didn't know the fourth suspect had a knife and was "very angry" at what happened and was "in total disbelief" when the fourth suspect told him what he had done and he had "totally disagreed" with what had happened.

The earlier court heard Djalo claimed he had only gone to get the clothes and at no point had he any intention to assault anyone and was "deeply saddened that Mr Hamilton has lost his life".

The police officer said Djalo had obtained latex gloves from a filling station at Tesco which were of the type which customers could use when getting fuel. The defence lawyer had said Djalo had obtained the latex gloves for use in "clearing out" and "cleaning" the house at Orkney Drive. The lawyer said his client "vehemently denies" murdering Mr Hamilton.

At court on Thursday, January 11, dismissing the application to discharge the case against Djalo at this stage, District Judge Nigel Broderick said that in interview Djalo placed himself at the scene and there was forensic evidence in Djalo's vehicle matching the blood of the deceased.

The judge said prosecutors argued it was "suspicious" that Djalo had obtained gloves ahead of going to the scene. The judge said the process at this stage is not a trial and he was satisfied there is a "prima facie" case regarding Djalo.

Judge Broderick said he understood steps are being taken to bring the fourth suspect to Northern Ireland in relation to the death of Mr Hamilton.