Two men are charged with stealing thousands of pounds worth of alcohol in a series of shoplifting raids across Northern Ireland.

In one incident, suspects were believed to be using earpieces to communicate with each other in one of the stores, a police officer told a court.

The accused are Modestas Vireikis (34), of Hollyfields in Dungannon and Ovidijus Samonskis (29), of Castleview in Benburb. They appeared before Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, and had the assistance of a Lithuanian language interpreter.

Vireikis faces eleven counts of theft involving alcohol worth £344 taken from Tesco in Antrim town; and alcohol worth £419 from Asda in Ballyclare in August 2022.

He is also accused of theft of alcohol in August, September and October this year amounting to £500 in Tesco in Crumlin; £500 in Tesco in Ballymoney; £310 from Tesco in Coleraine; £177 from Tesco in Cookstown; £666 from Cookstown Tesco on another date; £500 from Tesco in Banbridge; £757 from Tesco in Portadown; £425 from Tesco in Limavady and an amount worth £633 from Tesco in Coleraine. The total amount was over £5,000.

Samonskis is jointly charges in six of the alleged incidents at Tesco stores in Coleraine, Crumlin, Banbridge, Cookstown, Portadown and Limavady involving amounts of £633, £500, £500, £666, £757 and £425. A police officer said she believed she could connect the defendants to the charges.

Objecting to bail, the officer said on Sunday October 8 this year a police patrol stopped a black Peugeot vehicle on the Newmills Road in Coleraine. Vireikis was driving. The two suspects were the only occupants of the vehicle and police recognised them from still images from CCTV footage as being involved in "multiple thefts throughout the province".

The officer said a "large amount of alcohol and engine oil" was in the vehicle. The alcohol still had security tags. It had just been stolen from Tesco in Coleraine and the two defendants matched the description of the males involved. The total value of the items taken from Coleraine Tesco was £633. The officer said both suspects were believed to have been involved in other incidents.

She told the court that on August 3, 2022, "both suspects" entered Tesco in Crumlin County Antrim and they were "believed to have been using earpieces to communicate with each other before entering the alcohol section of the store and placing approximately £500 worth of alcohol into a foil-lined bag".

They then bought lower-valued items before leaving the store and making no attempt to pay for the alcohol. The officer said all the incidents had been "linked by CCTV footage" which had been viewed by police.

She said if released police were concerned there could be re-offending since the alleged offences ran from 2022 until now. The officer said the men had "limited" records. She said the only goods recovered were on October 8 this year.

She said the defendants were travelling across Northern Ireland to commit "high value" thefts of alcohol and there were concerns that if bailed they could leave Northern Ireland and both had "managed to avoid detection for over 14 months".

A lawyer for Vireikis said the defendant had "no knowledge" of the thefts and on October 8 he did not know the goods in the car were stolen.

A defence lawyer for Samonskis said the defendant had been living in Boston in England for a number of years and is now back in Northern Ireland.

The lawyer said Samonskis is admitting five of the charges he faces but denies involvement in the Crumlin theft. He said the defendant works as a welder and it was "bizarre" for him to steal as he had "no need to steal".

The lawyer said Samonskis said he did it to "sell some of it and and to send some of it back to Lithuania as gifts".

Refusing bail for both accused, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the charges involved the theft of alcohol to "quite a high value" over a "protracted period of time at different locations within Northern Ireland."

He added: "There appears to be evidence that it is a sophisticated operation and it doesn't appear to be a one-off incident of shoplifting".

Judge Broderick was concerned that if admitted to bail there was a risk of further offending and a risk that they would not return to court.