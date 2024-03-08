Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In one incident, the suspects were believed to be using earpieces to communicate with each other in one of the stores, a police officer told an earlier court sitting.

The accused are Modestas Vireikis (34), of Hollyfields in Dungannon and Ovidijus Samonskis (29), of Castleview in Benburb. The case was again mentioned at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vireikis faces eleven counts of theft involving alcohol worth £344 taken from Tesco in Antrim town; and alcohol worth £419 from Asda in Ballyclare in August 2022.

The case was further adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

He is also accused of theft of alcohol in August, September and October last year amounting to £500 in Tesco in Crumlin; £500 in Tesco in Ballymoney; £310 from Tesco in Coleraine; £177 from Tesco in Cookstown; £666 from Cookstown Tesco on another date; £500 from Tesco in Banbridge; £757 from Tesco in Portadown; £425 from Tesco in Limavady and an amount worth £633 from Tesco in Coleraine. The total amount was over £5,000.

Samonskis is jointly charged in six of the alleged incidents at Tesco stores in Coleraine, Crumlin, Banbridge, Cookstown, Portadown and Limavady involving amounts of £633, £500, £500, £666, £757 and £425.

Objecting to bail, a police officer told an earlier court that on Sunday October 8 last year a police patrol stopped a black Peugeot vehicle on the Newmills Road in Coleraine. Vireikis was driving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two suspects were the only occupants of the vehicle and police recognised them from still images from CCTV footage as being involved in "multiple thefts throughout the province".

The officer had said a "large amount of alcohol and engine oil" was in the vehicle. The alcohol still had security tags. It had just been stolen from Tesco in Coleraine and the two defendants matched the description of the males involved. The total value of the items taken from Coleraine Tesco was £633.

The officer had said both suspects were believed to have been involved in other incidents.

She told the earlier court that on August 3, 2022, "both suspects" entered Tesco in Crumlin, County Antrim, and they were "believed to have been using earpieces to communicate with each other before entering the alcohol section of the store and placing approximately £500 worth of alcohol into a foil-lined bag".

Advertisement

Advertisement

They then bought lower-valued items before leaving the store and making no attempt to pay for the alcohol. The officer said all the incidents had been "linked by CCTV footage" which had been viewed by police.

She alleged the defendants were travelling across Northern Ireland to commit "high value" thefts of alcohol and there were concerns that if bailed they could leave Northern Ireland and both had "managed to avoid detection for over 14 months".

A lawyer for Vireikis told the earlier court the defendant had "no knowledge" of the thefts and on October 8 he did not know the goods in the car were stolen.

A defence lawyer for Samonskis told the previous hearing the defendant had been living in Boston in England for a number of years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer had said Samonskis was admitting five of the charges he faces but denied involvement in the Crumlin theft.

He said the defendant worked as a welder and it was "bizarre" for him to steal as he had "no need to steal".