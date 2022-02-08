Men admit charges linked to 'anti-Irish Sea Border' graffiti in Larne

Archive image.

Mitchell Leeburn (26), of Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter, and William Donnell (22), of Waterfall Road, Raloo, have each admitted two charges.

They have pleaded not guilty to a number of related charges.

The men were originally charged with eight counts of criminal damage and a further count of possessing an article, namely spray paint, with intent to damage property.

The charges are linked to Larne in February, 2021.

The charges relate to graffiti at a variety of locations including retail outlets, walls and a billboard.

A defence barrister told an earlier court the charges are connected to "spray painting around the Larne area to do with the Protocol".

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday defence lawyers said both men were pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a wall at Woodside's shop in Larne on February 6, 2021.

Donnell also admits causing criminal damage to causing criminal damage to a 'wall and roller shutter'.

Leeburn also admitted a second charge - causing criminal damage to a sign at a roundabout.

The men deny the other charges.

A defence lawyer claimed linking the men to the charges they deny was "circumstantial".

The full details of the case were not outlined to the court.