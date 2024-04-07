Men admit theft of hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from Tesco and Asda including Jack Daniel's, Smirnoff and Hennessy
Corey McKergan (30), with an address listed as Waveney Road in Ballymena, stole six bottles of Jack Daniel's worth £210 from Tesco on March 21 this year; five bottles of Smirnoff worth £121 from Tesco on March 22; Smirnoff and Jack Daniel's worth £236 on March 22 from Tesco; Jack Daniel's and Jawbox gin worth £216 from Tesco on March 23; vodka and Jawbox gin worth £200 from Tesco, also on March 23; and four bottles of Hennessy and other groceries worth £121 from Asda on April 2.
Jonathan Montgomery (33), of Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena, took alcohol worth £236 and £121 from Tesco on March 22 this year and three bottles of alcohol and groceries worth £123 from Asda on April 2 this year.
Police said both men had records and they objected to bail because of the risk of re-offending.
A defence lawyer said McKergan was in breach of a suspended sentence and has "addiction issues".
The lawyer said Montgomery had "addiction issues" and the thefts were "to feed his drug habit".
Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said she understood "police concerns" but "on balance" she granted both men bail.
The defendants are barred from entering the stores where the offences were committed. They were each given bail in the sum of £500.
The cases were adjourned to May 2 for pre-sentence reports.