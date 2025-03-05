Two men were jailed for robbery and theft, at Antrim Crown Court on Wednesday (March 5).

David Fletcher (30), with an address listed as Donegore Drive, Antrim, was sentenced to 32 months for one count of robbery and 12 months for one count of theft.

He will serve half his term in custody and half on licence with both sentences running concurrently.

Jonathan Somers (25), with an address listed as Old Bleach Villas, Randalstown, received 32 months for two counts of robbery and 12 months for one count of theft, to be served half in custody and half on licence, running concurrently.

Commenting after the hearing, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “On Monday 18th March 2024, police received a report of a man who was assaulted by two men at the Steeple Road area of Antrim. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by two men, who asked him for money and proceeded to assault him.

"The men then took his wallet and bank card and demanded him to take money out for them. The males walked the man towards an ATM on the Steeple Road before taking him to another ATM at a nearby supermarket. The male was able to make good his escape and contacted police.

“This was a particularly sinister incident in which the victim suffered an unprovoked assault, which the males involved threatened harm to him and his family if he did not comply.

"Both Fletcher and Somers committed a sustained attack on the victim, during which his bank card and mobile phone were taken from him.

"The man assaulted was able to get free from his attackers and made his way to the police station to report the incident. This fast-thinking approach resulted in two men charged to court for this incident. "