Men arrested in Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh as part of investigation into the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device
The men, aged 44 and 49, were arrested in the Fermanagh and Dungannon areas in connection with the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in the Ravensdale area of Co Louth on June 9 2024.
They have been detained under Section 41 Terrorism of the Terrorism Act 2000, and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.
To date, detectives have charged two men, both aged 44, in connection with this investigation. Officers also continue to work alongside An Garda Síochána.
In a statement the PSNI added “we are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101”.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.