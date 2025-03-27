Men arrested in connection with Dungiven suspected drunk driver pursuit are released on bail
A man aged in his 20s, and a man aged in his 30s, were arrested after the vehicle in which they were travelling was detected travelling on the wrong side of the main carriageway between Antrim and Ballymena on Wednesday, March 26.
Police officers pursued and managed to stop the vehicle.
Police enquiries are continuing, and anyone who might have any information in relation to the incident, or captured any relevant mobile phone or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 429 of 26/03/25.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.